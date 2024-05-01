Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Adrian Rabiot with a view to potentially signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The Red Devils tried to sign the Frenchman in 2022 but failed to reach an agreement over personal terms with the player.

Manchester United are casting their net far and wide this summer in order to adequately strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

The club are alive to the prospect of players available on free transfers and Rabiot is again being probed.

According to Italian daily La Stampa (via Calciomercato.com), Manchester United are again considering signing the Frenchman in the summer.

Rabiot’s contract at Juventus expires at the end of the season and the club are hopeful of agreeing on a new deal.

The Frenchman is also reportedly angling to stay at Juventus but is prepared to consider other options.

Manchester United are working behind the scenes to potentially get the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.