Newcastle United are looking increasingly likely to beat Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Northern Echo.

The 26-year-old defender will not be signing a new deal with Fulham and is set to leave on a free transfer.

His contract situation at Fulham has been closely monitored by several clubs in England and in Europe.

Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham have been keen on getting their hands on the centre-back this summer, with Spurs recently suggested to have increased their efforts.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle have moved ahead in the race to sign the defender on a free transfer.

The Magpies have held talks with his representatives and are in pole position to secure a deal to sign Adarabioyo.

Despite interest from other clubs in the Premier League, the defender is likely to join Newcastle on a free transfer.

Newcastle have prioritised adding to their defence in the summer and it seems they are close to securing their first signing of the summer.