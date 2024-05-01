Rangers believe that winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues fits their player trading model well and are keen on the Macarthur star, according to Football Scotland.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Australian League with Macarthur this season, making six goal contributions in 25 matches.

European clubs have noticed Rodrigues’ progress and development down under, and are keen on signing him.

Championship outfit Coventry City have contacted Rodrigues’s agent to register their interest in signing him, while Watford are admirers.

Rangers are also interested and have discussed Rodrigues, with the feeling being he fits into their player trading model.

For Rangers, signing Rodrigues would suit their player trading policy wherein they buy a young and cheap prospect and then sell him in the future for a significant profit.

Going up against English Championship clubs with significant resources could be difficult for Rangers.

However, moving to Scotland could be seen by Rodrigues and his camp as a good first step into European football.