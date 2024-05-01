The agent of Rangers loan star Fabio Silva will meet with Wolves in the coming weeks to discuss the next move for the forward, with the Portuguese favouring a move to either Italy or Spain.

Silva, who joined the Glasgow outfit on loan in January, has impressed under Philippe Clement.

It has been suggested that Rangers could be open to keeping Silva beyond his scheduled stay, but the signs are that the Portuguese will be heading elsewhere.

Wolves’ issues with sustainability rules mean that they have to raise money through player sales and Silva will be one player that could be shifted.

Silva’s agent Carlos Oliveira will sit down with Wolves in the coming weeks to discuss what might come next for his client, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

It is claimed that the forward is open to a move to either Spain or Italy.

Italian clubs Monza and Genoa had previously tried to sign Silva last summer but failed in their attempt.

Silva will look to continue to contribute at Rangers as the end of the season draws near and it remains to be seen if the action will be his last in a light blue shirt.