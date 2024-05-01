Southampton striker Paul Onuachu wants to stay in the Turkish Super Lig and Goztepe are now competing with Trabzonspor for his signature.

Onuachu has been in superb form on loan at Trabzonspor and the Turkish side are in talks to try and keep him.

Trabzonspor’s president has however been clear that the numbers Southampton are currently requesting do not add up and he is seeking a fresh loan.

Now though Trabzonspor have competition and competition that can fulfil a key desire on the part of Onuachu.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Turkish side Goztepe, who are owned by Southampton’s owners, want Onuachu.

Goztepe are heading up to the Turkish Super Lig from the country’s second tier and are keen to make a splash, something they know signing Onuachu would do.

Onuachu has made it his priority to continue in the Super Lig and Goztepe could offer him the chance to do that.

Goztepe however would still have to sell their project to the striker and will have no European football to offer, unlike Trabzonspor, who currently sit in a Europa League spot.