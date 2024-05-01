Sunderland will keep tabs on Danny Rohl’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season, according to the Northern Echo.

Rohl has overseen a minor miracle in getting Sheffield Wednesday out of the relegation zone ahead of the final day of the season.

If the Owls manage to avoid defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, they will manage to secure Championship football or one more season.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are facing the threat of losing Rohl at the end of the season with Sunderland interested in him.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss will hold talks with the club hierarchy at the end of the campaign and Sunderland will monitor the situation.

The German has a contract until the end of next season, but he is likely to seek assurances over transfers before committing his future to the club.

Sunderland are prepared to act if it seems Rohl would be willing to leave Hillsborough at the end of the season.

The Black Cats are confident that their managerial search will not spill over into the summer.

Sunderland’s season derailed after they sacked Tony Mowbray as boss and they finish the campaign by hosting Sheffield Wednesday.