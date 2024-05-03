Arsenal have set a price they would be prepared to pay for Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak and do not want to be drawn into a transfer saga over the striker, according to the Independent.

Isak has impressed with his development at Newcastle since he completed a big money move from Real Sociedad two years ago.

Gunners boss Arteta feels the Swede is the perfect man to provide his team with the striker he believes they need in the summer.

Newcastle are under pressure to raise funds this summer if they want to make signings of their own due to the Premier League’s PSR rules.

They are reluctant to sell Isak and are expected to offer him a new contract, but if the Swede pushes to go then Newcastle’s hands could be tied.

It is claimed that Arsenal have settled upon a price they would be prepared to pay for Isak.

The Gunners do not want to be drawn into a back and forth transfer saga as they seek to sign the striker.

If a saga shows signs of developing then Arsenal are prepared to move on from Isak and focus on other targets on their striker shortlist.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic continues to be mooted as a target amid signs the Italians would sell him this summer.