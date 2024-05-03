Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim decided a move to take over West Ham United was not for him after talks with the club, according to the Athletic.

The Hammers are moving to line up a replace manager David Moyes at the end of the season and Julen Lopetegui is the front-runner.

It has been suggested that West Ham could even finalise an agreement with the Spaniard next week.

They also recently held talks with Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim.

The Portuguese listened to West Ham’s pitch for the job at the London Stadium and is suggested to have decided that it is not for him.

Amorim was also a contender for the Liverpool job, but the Reds decided to go for Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Sporting Lisbon currently sit top of the Portuguese league table and boast a five-point advantage over second placed Benfica with just three games left to play.

Amorim has been tipped to move on from Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season, but West Ham will not be his destination.