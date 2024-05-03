Dominic Matteo has warned Leeds United that Southampton will visit Elland Road and have a go at them, despite already having booked a playoff spot.

On the final day of the regular 2023/24 Championship season, the Saints will visit Elland Road to play a game that will have no bearing on their final league standing.

The Whites will have a lot riding on the match though, as a win, combined with a loss for Ipswich Town, would mean automatic promotion for Daniel Farke’s team.

Matteo admits there is a possibility that Southampton just go through the motions and look to avoid injury to key players.

However, Matteo thinks that the opposition will happen as he expects Southampton to go at Leeds and look to win.

Assessing the qualities of Southampton, Matteo told LUTV: “They are a team that have got the quality, they have got a few threats, especially in the final third.

“But they can look at it right, do we protect our players because we are definitely in the playoffs or do we have a go because it is Leeds United?

“That’s what I think they will do, I think they will come and have a go.”

If Leeds do miss out on automatic promotion then they would only be able to meet Southampton again in the playoff final, as Saints are guaranteed to finish fourth.