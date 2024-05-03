Albert Gudmundsson’s father has admitted that he would like to see his son, a Tottenham Hotspur target, continue in Italy.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive goalscoring form for Genoa this season, finding the back of the net 14 times in 32 Serie A appearances.

Gudmundsson is a wanted man, with Italian giants keen on his signature, while he is a target for Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham; Juventus have recently held talks to try to line up a deal.

Genoa are tipped to cash in for the right price, but Gudmundsson’s father does not want his son to focus on a transfer now.

Guomundur Benediktsson backs his son to be able to make an impact in any league and at any club.

However, he revealed that he would like to see the attacker continue to ply his trade in Italy’s Serie A.

“Inter, Juve or the Premier [League]? Albert would do well anywhere”, Benediktsson told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

“But this is not the time to talk about the other teams.

“There are still four games to play this season and Albert is completely focused on Genoa.

“I think every footballer wants to play at the highest level possible and Albert is probably no exception.

“Personally, I would like to see him stay in Italy.”

Genoa are determined that if the attacker does go this summer then it will be for a fee which meets his valuation.