Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as Liverpool are not considering signing him this summer.

Koopmeiners is expected to move on from Atalanta this summer, with several big clubs interested in him.

He is on the radar of Manchester United, who are looking to bring in two midfielders in the next transfer window.

They were potentially facing going against rivals Liverpool for the signature of the Dutchman as the Reds have been heavily linked with a move for him.

However, Liverpool are not considering signing the Atalanta star this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Arne Slot’s potential arrival further suggested that Liverpool would be keen on Koopmeiners as the midfielder worked under the coach at AZ Alkmaar.

However, Koopmeiners is not on the radar of the Merseyside giants in the next transfer window.

It has been suggested that Slot will have a minimal effect on Liverpool’s transfer strategy this summer.

Koopmeiners has indicated he would be open to a move to the Premier League.