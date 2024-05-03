Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted that the season is over for attackers Danilo and Oscar Cortes.

Both players have been sidelined with injury in what has reduced Clement’s attacking options at a vital point in the season.

Gers fans have been hoping that one or both of the attackers could spring a surprise and get back to fitness before the campaign ends.

Clement though has revealed that he expects neither to be fit before the last ball is kicked on the season.

Speaking at a press conference, the Rangers manager said: “Cortes and Danilo will not return before the end of the season.”

However, Rangers may be able to count on wingers Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo returning to the mix in what would be a boost for Clement.

“Hopefully we see Sima and Matondo back before the end of the season if the recovery continues.”

Connor Goldson though will not be seen again this term after a knee injury.

“Wednesday in training, Connor hurt his knee bad, he will be out for the rest of the season after a scan”, Clement said.

Rangers are due to welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox this weekend, a game which is then followed by a match which could define their Scottish Premiership fate this term, a trip to Old Firm rivals Celtic.