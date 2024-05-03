The asking price of Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Buongiorno is likely to go up in the event of an auction in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino ahead of the end of the season.

He is wanted at several Italian clubs where Inter Milan and AC Milan are keen, though Napoli recently pulled out of the race due to auction concerns.

Buongiorno has suitors in the Premier League with Tottenham chasing his signature in the summer and initial talks already held.

Torino have, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), set a base price of €30m, however the figure is likely to increase.

It has been claimed that Torino are hopeful that an auction will ensue for the centre-back in the summer.

If more clubs get into the race for the defender, his asking price is likely to go up in the transfer window.

Buongiorno’s asking price is a problem for his Italian suitors who do not want to spend a massive fee on him.

It could allow Tottenham to take advantage, though they would need to dig deep.