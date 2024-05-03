Sunderland are in pole position to secure the signature of West Ham United forward Divin Mubama in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old striker rejected an offer of a new deal at the start of the season, despite being firmly in and around the first team under David Moyes.

Mubama has been on the bench as an unused substitutes in 23 Premier League games and turned out five times in the top flight, but his current deal expires at the end of the season and he is set to leave the Hammers in the summer.

Sunderland are amongst the clubs who have been tracking Mubama since the start of the season with a view to signing him.

It has been claimed that the Championship club are the frontrunners to sign the forward in the summer as they bid to boost their attack.

West Ham would be due compensation despite his contract expiring as the forward is still only 19.

However, Sunderland are pushing to get the deal over the line and secure Mubama’s signature in the coming weeks.

His potential arrival would align with the Sunderland hierarchy’s policy of wanting to sign young players.

It would also hand them another attacking option in a season where scoring has been an issue.