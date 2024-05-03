Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has bemoaned ‘silly mistakes’ which he feels are ‘killing’ Spurs after they lost at Chelsea on Thursday night.

Goals in either half at Stamford Bridge handed Chelsea a 2-0 victory in a game Spurs had to win to push their slim top four hopes.

The result means Liverpool, who sit in third, have officially secured Champions League football for next season.

Tottenham managed just three shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, to Chelsea’s five, but did boss possession with 63 per cent of the ball.

Roberts believes that Chelsea’s first goal should not have stood as Brennan Johnson was fouled by Marc Cucurella, but bemoaned the mistakes which he feels are avoidable and are killing Spurs at present.

“Another bad night for our Spurs team.

“The 1st goal was a deliberate foul on Johnson by Cucarella but how can we leave Johnson with one of their best headers of the ball”, the Spurs legend wrote on X.

“The 2 centre backs should be picking him up, it’s just silly mistakes killing us.”

Tottenham have now lost ten of their 34 Premier League games so far this season and have conceded a whopping 54 goals, a total worse than any other side in the top six.