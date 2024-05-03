RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder has admitted Timo Werner’s end to the season at Tottenham Hotspur is bitter but insisted that his loan move has delivered for everyone.

Werner joined Tottenham on loan from Leipzig in the winter transfer window and scored two goals and registered three assists in 14 appearances for Spurs.

However, his season has ended early due to a thigh injury and he is now aiming to get back to fitness in order to make Germany’s squad for the European Championship.

Tottenham have until the start of the European Championship to take up their €17m option to sign the forward on a permanent deal.

Leipzig are hopeful that Spurs will take up the option, but Schroder conceded that the season has ended on a sour note for the German.

He lavished praise on Werner for his performances and feels that he has delivered what everyone was expecting when the loan deal was agreed upon.

The Leipzig sporting director told German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers): “We already had brief contact with Timo, and of course we wished him well.

“The end of the season is bitter for him.

“He was doing well, was a regular player, achieved good performances and scored for Tottenham.

“So far, the loan has delivered what all parties had hoped for.”

Werner has no plans to return to Leipzig even if Tottenham decide against signing him on a permanent deal.