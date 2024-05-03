West Ham United could have an agreement with Julen Lopetegui to become their new boss as soon as next week, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes increasingly looks to be on the way out at the London Stadium and the club have been assessing replacements.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is viewed as a strong contender, but it is ex-Wolves manager Lopetegui who has emerged as the favourite of Hammers supremo David Sullivan.

Lopetegui is keen to return to the Premier League and is available, while it would cost nearly £13m to trigger a release clause in Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon contract.

It is claimed that West Ham, who have been doing their homework on Lopetegui, could reach an agreement with him next week as talks continue.

That could give an opportunity for Moyes to bid farewell to the West Ham fans in their final home game, which comes against Luton Town next Saturday.

Sullivan is impressed with Lopetegui’s credentials and with the Spaniard now out of the running for the AC Milan job, West Ham have less competition for him.

Lopetegui has big club experience, having taken charge of Real Madrid and Sevilla, while he also had a stint as Spain coach.

He departed Wolves last summer after failing to be on the same page as the club over the way forward.