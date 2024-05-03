West Ham United managerial target Paulo Fonseca is determined to only look at his future once Lille’s season ends, but is still keen to manage in the Premier League.

Fonseca’s Lille are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and finished their European campaign with a penalty shootout defeat against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League in April.

The 51-year-old has regularly been linked with heading into the Premier League and he is one of the options under consideration at West Ham.

Current manager David Moyes’ contract is running out and the West Ham hierarchy have put their focus on finding a replacement.

Fonseca’s attention though is not getting diverted for now as he is focused on getting Lille to the Champions League next season, according to Portuguese outlet Desporto ao Minuto.

The Portuguese will only sit down and assess the options on his table when the season comes to an end.

Fonseca does though remain keen to manage in the Premier League, something which has been the case for some time.

Lille’s fellow Ligue 1 club Marseille have also been linked with an interest in Fonseca and the Portuguese is not likely to be short of offers in the summer.