Leeds United defender Ethan Ampadu has insisted that everyone at the club is pulling in the right direction and is aware of the difficult challenge that lies ahead of them, which he views as a big positive.

The Whites appear to have squandered their chance of automatic promotion in the Championship and now need a minor miracle on Saturday to finish in the top two.

Leeds are now almost certain to feature in the playoffs and there is real disappointment amongst their fanbase given the side looked nailed on for automatic promotion even a few weeks ago.

Ampadu stressed that Leeds are gradually shaking off their disappointment and everyone is working towards the goal of getting the team promoted to the Premier League.

He insisted that everyone is aware of the difficulties Leeds are set to face en route to their goal, which is a positive.

The Leeds defender said on LUTV: “I think what has been positive is that everyone – the boss, the staff, the physios or the players – is on board.

“Everyone knows that there is a task ahead and of course, it’s a difficult one, but there is a task ahead and what we want to achieve.”

Leeds’ record in the playoffs has been poor with their last five appearances in two divisions failing to result in them getting promoted.