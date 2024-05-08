Ajax know they would have to make an offer that would make Graham Potter the best-paid manager in their history to ward off interest from Manchester United and other clubs, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Potter has emerged as Ajax’s top target as they seek to bring in a new manager following an uncharacteristically poor season.

They see him as the perfect man to rebuild the team without having to make big money signings, but so far, they have failed to agree terms on a contract with him.

Potter, who was one of the best-paid managers in the Premier League when he left Chelsea, would be high on Manchester United’s shortlist if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

And it has been claimed that to ward off interest from the Red Devils and others, Ajax would have to make a significant offer to him.

Ajax would have to offer to make him the best-paid manager in the club’s history to convince him to move to Amsterdam.

The club are considering moving in that direction given how highly they rate the former Chelsea boss.

Potter is also attracting interest from other clubs such as AC Milan, FC Porto and Feyenoord.

Ajax however are pushing to tempt him to take over.