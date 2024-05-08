Reading defender Clinton Mola is in demand as he is set to leave the League One club on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

After being overlooked for the first half of the season, the 23-year-old made his presence felt in the Reading team, finishing with 30 appearances overall.

However, he is not set to continue with Ruben Selles’ team next season as it stands.

Reading offered the defender a new deal to extend his stay at the Madejski Stadium, but the prospective new owners of the club changed the terms which meant that an agreement could not be reached.

Mola though will not be short on offers once he leaves the League One club on 30th June.

A host of Championship clubs have been alerted to his availability and they are set to compete among themselves to convince the player to join them.

Mola will add versatility to his new club with his ability to play in multiple positions at the back.

All eyes will be on where the departing Reading star now ends up for next season.