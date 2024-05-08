Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent will have to impress the new Fenerbahce coach over the course of pre-season if he is to stay at the club, with the Yellow Canaries handing him a final chance.

Kent chose to join the Turkish giants after his contract at Rangers ran out, but the Gers title winner has struggled in Istanbul.

The 27-year-old is approaching the end of his first season in Turkey and has not been able to win over coach Ismail Kartal.

It has been thought that Fenerbahce will look to offload Kent in the approaching summer transfer window.

However, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the player’s future beyond the end of the season will depend on Fenerbahce’s new coach.

The Yellow Canaries’ new boss will assess Kent over the course of pre-season and make a decision about him, effectively deciding if he has a future at the club.

The former Rangers star has featured in eight Super Lig games this season but has not enjoyed too many minutes on the pitch.

He won the Scottish Premiership title at Rangers in what was a happy spell, though is now fighting to keep his Turkish dream alive.

Kent’s most productive spell came with Rangers, for whom he made 89 goal contributions between 2018 and 2023.