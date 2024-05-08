Newly promoted Leicester City are set to return with their interest in Gil Vicente defender Gabriel Pereira in the summer, but will likely have to battle a host of teams for his signature.

The 23-year-old has been one of the brightest spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Toze Marreco’s side, featuring in 29 of Gil Vicente’s 32 league matches.

His form has not gone unnoticed with clubs from around Europe closely monitoring his situation at the Portuguese club.

Leicester City attempted to sign the player in January, proposing a loan offer with an option to buy for €5m.

Gil Vicente, who were then fighting relegation, did not approve the move as they were against losing a key player in the middle of the fight.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Foxes will return this summer, though they will not be the only club trying to sign Pereira.

In Portugal, Benfica and Braga are watching Pereira closely, while in France the Portuguese’s performances have tempted Lyon.

With Premier League football on offer at the King Power Stadium next season, a move to England could be a tempting offer for Pereira.