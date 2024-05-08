Champions League winning boss Thomas Tuchel would be tempted by the challenge of getting Manchester United on track but no concrete talks have taken place between the two sides.

The German will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Tuchel is one of the top names Manchester United are considering as they continue to take stock of Erik ten Hag’s future at the club.

The 50-year-old wants to return to England and is interested in the Manchester United job this summer.

According to the German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Tuchel would be keen on taking on the challenge of being the Manchester United manager.

He is excited at the prospect of getting the club back on track under a new leadership going forward.

Manchester United also have their eyes on him but for the moment, no concrete talks have taken place between the two sides.

The club do not want to take a call on Ten Hag’s future until after the FA Cup final later this month.