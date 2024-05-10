Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim insists that he is counting on Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres for next season, but given the 25-year-old’s qualities as a player, cannot make any promises.

The former Brighton striker has been in impressive goalscoring form for Sporting Lisbon this season, contributing hugely to their success.

In fact, he has made 56 goal contributions for Amorim’s team and is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs.

Premier League title contenders Arsenal are one among them, with the club reportedly having sent scouts to watch nearly every game Gyokeres has played.

However, the Sporting Lisbon boss insists that his club will put in their best possible effort to keep the player, who has been important for the team’s success.

“We’re going to do our utmost to keep Viktor, he’s a very important player for us, but we’ve been through these situations before”, Amorim said at a press conference.

“We have to safeguard everything and look to the future.”

However, given the Swedish international’s qualities as a player, Amorim cannot be sure and wants to play the waiting game.

“We’re counting on Viktor for next year, but he’s a great player so we’ll have to wait [to see if he stays].”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have a striker in mind when he decides to invest in the market this summer and it remains to be seen if he turns to the Swede.