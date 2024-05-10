Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes that Oliver Skipp has probably been one who has suffered owing to inadequate game time throughout the year, but he sees him as a part of the club’s future.

Skipp has spent time on the bench this season with his appearances coming mostly as a substitute.

Owing to a lack of options in the full-back position, Skipp was used as a left-back in the 4-2 loss against Liverpool last weekend.

On being asked whether the academy graduate has a future at the club beyond this summer, Postecoglou is clear that there is no reason why Skipp should not.

Explaining the lack of game time for Skipp, the Tottenham manager said at a press conference: “I don’t see any reason why not [have a future].

“He probably feels like he could have played more this year.

“With the way the season has gone for us in terms of our games programme, he has probably been one of the ones who has suffered because we haven’t been able to get the game time rotations we need through the year.

“I see Skippy as part of our future.”

Skipp has played in 18 Premier League matches so far this season but has been on the pitch for only 600 of the total of 1,620 minutes.

He has a contract with Tottenham running until the summer of 2027.