Former top-flight star Tam McManus believes that Rangers boss Philippe Clement is just trying to take the pressure off his players by saying that Saturday’s Old Firm game will not be a must-win.

Celtic and Rangers are set to meet each other for the final time in the league this season, with the outcome of the match having the possibility of determining the fate of the league title.

Ahead of the match, the Rangers boss disagreed with the idea that a win in the match would be necessary to maintain the Gers’ title hopes.

McManus believes that the statement was strategic on the part of the Rangers manager, who he feels is trying to take the pressure off his players.

“I just think that he has just tried to take the pressure off the players [by saying that it is not a must-win game]”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“The players realise, the fans realise, Rangers supporters, I have spoken to them, they have got to win the game.

“I think even a draw, they are relying on probably Kilmarnock to beat Celtic and then even that might not be enough in terms of goal difference.

“Celtic are at home in their last game of the season. So, Rangers need to win that game.”

Rangers’ only goal in the match, McManus believes, will be winning, with nothing else acceptable for the Gers.

“If it is one each with ten minutes to go, if it is tight I think Rangers will go out to try and win the game.

“I don’t think they will be playing for a draw.

“Celtic might be cagey thinking that a draw does us, but I think Rangers will go all out, no matter the score, they will go all out to win the game.

“They can’t win the game in the opening 15, 20 minutes but if it is still level with five minutes to go they will throw everything at it and win it because they have got to win.”

With the Scottish Premiership season drawing to its conclusion just three points separate the two sides at the top of the table.