Sunderland and Hull City face paying big compensation if they want to take Danny Rohl away from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, according to the Star.

Rohl has boosted his standing by guiding Sheffield Wednesday to survive in the Championship against all odds this season.

The German’s future is unclear though as he seeks assurances from the Owls going forward.

Sunderland and Hull, two sides currently looking for a new manager, have been credited with interest in Rohl.

However, if either wanted him they they would have to pay a huge compensation fee.

Sheffield Wednesday would be due around £5m if Rohl went, while if the same club wanted to take his coaching staff too then the bill would come to close to £10m.

Such a high compensation figure may put off clubs from making an approach for Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping they can keep hold of Rohl as they plan for the upcoming season and a summer of transfer business.