Swansea City boss Luke Williams has stressed the need for his team to have more natural finishers with an instinct to finish moves off.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town in the middle of February, the Swans were pushed back to 18th spot in the Championship table, finding themselves just four points above the relegation battlers.

A brief recovery was staged by the Welsh team under their newly-appointed boss Williams, enabling them to finish the season in a respectable 14th position.

Now as the Swans look ahead to equip themselves better for the 2024/25 season, Williams insists that the focus will be on recruiting a new striker, who will be a natural finisher and will help them finish moves off.

“I think there is a realistic possibility that there will be a new striker”, Williams was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We also need to bring in other players who have either proved they can score goals or players we believe we have seen enough to suggest that if we put them in the right position, they will score.”

The Swansea manager further took time to explain that his team have been getting closer to scoring but the end product has been missing.

“We definitely need more natural finishers, more guys with the instinct to finish actions off, because we are getting in there.”

All eyes will be on what business Swansea do do over the course of the summer transfer window.