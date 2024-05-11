Arsenal could send promising midfielder Ethan Nwaneri on his first loan spell in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

Nwaneri, 17, has impressed Gunners coaches with his potential and worked his way through the club’s youth academy.

He was even handed minutes in the Premier League by Mikel Arteta this term and clocked 13 minutes in the 6-0 demolition of West Ham United in November.

Arsenal are aware that the teenager needs more game time to speed his development and could send him out on loan.

Such a move would give Nwaneri experience of senior football and hand Arsenal the chance to have a look at him in another environment.

It is unclear whether Arsenal have any potential destinations in mind for the midfielder.

Nwaneri has played regularly for Arsenal’s Under-21 side in the Premier League 2 this season.

He even went on a run of scoring in four consecutive games, with the fourth game, against Aston Villa, seeing him net a brace.