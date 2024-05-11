Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will be staying at Selhurst Park despite Bayern Munich having shown interest in him, according to Sky Sports News.

Glasner recently took charge at Palace and has had a huge impact, banishing any worries of relegation and leading the Eagles to notable wins over West Ham, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux on Saturday and could yet finish in the Premier League’s top ten.

Glasner led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League when he was in charge and his stock remains high in Germany.

And Bayern Munich, looking for a new manager, have shown interest in Glasner.

Glasner though has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace for the job at the Allianz Arena.

The Austrian is keen to stay at Selhurst Park and lead Crystal Palace into a new Premier League season.

Taking over the German giants could have been tempting for Glasner, but it appears that Palace can rest easy in the knowledge that he will not be abandoning them.