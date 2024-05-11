Charlton Athletic have had no contact from Derby County about Thierry Small, despite suggestions the Rams want him, according to the South London Press.

Small landed at the Valley in the winter transfer window this year and penned a deal until the summer with an option for an additional year.

The left-sided player clocked 14 outings in League One for Charlton, featuring heavily under Nathan Jones towards the end of the campaign.

Charlton are expected to trigger the option to keep Small as they assess a longer deal for the 19-year-old.

It has been suggested that Derby are keen on the defender and want to snap him up.

Charlton though have had no contact from the newly promoted Rams about Small.

It is unclear if Paul Warne’s side do want to sign Small or if claims in some quarters were wide of the mark.

Derby did get an up close look at Small in February when Charlton beat the Rams 2-1 at Pride Park; he clocked the full 90 minutes.