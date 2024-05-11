Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are ‘privately confident’ that they will be able to sign Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Richarlison is missing the end of the season at Tottenham through a calf injury and he has also been left out of Brazil’s squad for the Copa America.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Tottenham are open to offloading the former Everton man this summer as they look to hand Ange Postecoglou extra wiggle room in the summer transfer window.

Richarlison is attracting attention from Saudi Arabia, where Al Hilal are keen to secure his services.

It has been claimed that the Saudi side are ‘privately confident’ that they will be able to sign Richarlison this summer.

They have not yet made a formal approach to Tottenham, but will be expected to do so.

Al Hilal did make enquires about Richarlison in the winter transfer window and they continue to want to sign the attacker.

Richarlison still has another three years left on his contract at Tottenham and Spurs will be looking for a substantial fee to sell him.