Hull City have been ruled out as a destination for Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rohl worked wonders at Sheffield Wednesday after taking over a club deep in trouble in the Championship and kept them afloat.

He is holding talks about his future and the direction of the club as he seeks assurances going forward.

Rohl’s exploits have made him a man of interest to a number of sides and he has been linked with Hull.

The Tigers want a new boss after letting Liam Rosenior go, but it has been claimed they will not be getting Rohl.

The German has a big compensation clause in his Owls contract which, it has been suggested, would mean it would take around £5m to get him.

Also moving for his staff would trigger a further hefty compensation payment.

Rohl has also been linked with Sunderland, who are also looking to bring in a new permanent manager this summer.