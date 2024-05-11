Everton have received another payment from prospective new owners 777 Partners to support the Toffees’ running costs, according to Sky Sports News.

777 Partners are trying to complete a takeover of Everton, but have recently been hit with financial troubles of their own.

It was suggested that Everton supremo Farhad Moshiri is set to call off the takeover, but from 777’s end, things are proceeding.

777 Partners made a payment of £8m to Everton to support the club’s working capital and it was deposited on Friday.

The payment was required as per the terms of the deal struck with Moshiri.

In total, it brings the amount of money that 777 Partners have loaned to Everton since agreeing the takeover with Moshiri to £210m.

The group appear to be still hoping that they can complete their takeover of Everton and add the club to their portfolio of sides.

Standard Liege, another 777 Partners owned club, saw their Belgian Pro League game last night postponed amid protests from fans after the side were hit with a transfer ban.

777 Partners recently brought in finance restructuring experts in an attempt to get themselves back on track.