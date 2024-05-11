Steven Naismith has conceded that it has been hard for him to watch Everton in recent years and admitted that he does not hear too many good things coming out of the club at the moment.

A run of four wins in their last five games has navigated Everton away from the relegation zone and they are sitting 15th in the Premier League standings.

However, there is further doom on the horizon for the club as their prospective owners, 777 Partners, are facing financial and legal challenges that could derail their chances of completing the takeover.

Everton are facing a potential financial meltdown in the coming weeks and months and Naismith conceded that the club, which were famous for their working-class ethic, have lost touch with their roots.

He stressed that it will take time to rebuild the ethos at Everton but he is not hearing anything nice about the club at the moment.

The former Everton star also admitted that it has been tough for him to watch the Toffees consistently battling relegation over the last few seasons.

Naismith told The Athletic: “If you look at the signings and money that has been spent since, you’re like ‘come on’. They’ve lost the working-class thing.

“It’s hard to get that feeling and there probably weren’t many better clubs for it.

“They’ve got a bit at the moment but it’s going to take time to build again. That’s the really sad part.

“It was tough watching them fight relegation over the last few seasons. It’s tough when I listen to people at the club.

“I watch a lot of the games and have been back quite a few times. I still have great relationships with some of the staff, Seamus [Coleman] and a few others still there.

“It’s doom and gloom and that’s a hard listen.”

There is talk of Everton going into administration because of their financial problems in the coming weeks and months.