Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Glasgow rivals Rangers to Celtic Park this afternoon.

Rodgers knows that his men hold the whip hand in the Scottish Premiership title race and, with a lead of three points, even a draw would leave them firmly in control.

Celtic have won their last five home games on the spin and came close to beating Rangers at Ibrox in the last encounter between the two sides, which ended 3-3.

Rangers have not won at Celtic Park since 2020, with Celtic winning the last three meetings at the ground.

Experienced goalkeeper Joe Hart slots in between the sticks for Celtic today, while at the back Rodgers picks a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Rodgers goes with Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while leading the attacking charge are James Forrest, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo.

Rodgers can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options today include Adam Idah and Luis Palma.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda, Forrest, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Welsh, Ralston