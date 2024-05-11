Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Brighton.

The Magpies welcome Brighton to St James’ Park looking to record a win and boost their hopes of securing European football next term.

The game is also Newcastle’s final game at St James’ Park this term and players will be keen to give the fans something to cheer.

Brighton arrive with little but pride to play for, while the earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw them come out on top on the south coast 3-1.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Eddie Howe picks Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall as a four.

Midfield sees the Magpies boss go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe wants to shake things up then he does have options and they include Miguel Almiron and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Brighton

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Substitutes: Pope, Trippier, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, White, A Murphy