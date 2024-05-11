Frenkie de Jong’s entourage are aware that Erik ten Hag will ask Manchester United to sign the Barcelona midfielder this summer.

Ten Hag tried to sign De Jong in prior windows, but the Dutchman resisted attempts to move him from the Camp Nou and stayed put.

Barcelona have made him an offer of a new contract, with a salary adjustment, but he has not responded yet.

The midfielder will have an option for an exit in the summer as, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United boss Ten Hag is still hugely keen.

De Jong’s entourage are aware that Ten Hag will ask Manchester United to make a move for De Jong this summer.

The former Ajax boss continues to believe De Jong could be a crucial player for him at Old Trafford.

Barcelona coach Xavi considers De Jong to be key, however the club will open up to selling him if he does not accept the proposed contract offer.

Some at the club feel De Jong could want to wait until 2025, when he will have a year left on his contract, before leaving for a more modest price.

He could even see out his deal at the Camp Nou and then depart as a free transfer in 2026.