Paul Onuachu is expecting to see Southampton and Trabzonspor reach an agreement soon in order that he can stay at the Turkish club.

Saints loaned Onuachu out to Trabzonspor last summer and he has made a big impact in Turkey.

Trabzonspor want to keep the powerful striker and are holding talks with Southampton to try and agree a fresh loan.

Saints favour a sale however and negotiations are ongoing to try and find a breakthrough.

Onuachu is keen to stay and, according to Turkish daily Sabah, ‘expects the clubs to reach an agreement’ as soon as possible.

He is keen for his future to be resolved quickly and does not want to head into the summer with uncertainty about what will happen.

Onuachu, 29, has scored 12 goals in 19 Turkish Super Lig outings for Trabzonspor.

His deal with Southampton runs until the summer of 2026 and puts Saints in the driving seat to decide his future.