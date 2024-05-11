Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side and substitutes for this afternoon’s vital Scottish Premiership clash with rivals Celtic at Celtic Park.

Clement takes his men to their city rivals sitting three points adrift in the league table and with just three games left to play.

Many feel Rangers must beat Celtic today to keep their title hopes alive, but Clement has insisted the game is not a must-win.

Clement continues to be without a number of players, including key defender Connor Goldson, whose season is over due to injury.

Jack Butland slots into goal for Rangers today, while at the back Clement has James Tavernier, John Souttar, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

In the engine room, Rangers look towards John Lundstram and Mohammed Diomande to try to control the game at Celtic, while Tom Lawrence, Dujon Sterling and Fabio Silva all start.

Cyriel Dessers leads the line up top.

Clement has options on the bench if needed and these include Todd Cantwell, Kemar Roofe and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Davies, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Diomande, Lawrence, Sterling, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Cantwell, Dowell, Wright, Roofe, King, Raskin, McCausland