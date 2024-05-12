Fixture: Norwich City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship playoff clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon.

The Whites are coming into the game on the back of some poor form, winning just one of their last five Championship games of the regular season.

Farke has placed his trust in the defensive pairing of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu with Junior Firpo playing as the left-back in the defensive four and Sam Byram the right-back.

Ilia Gruev, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara will form the midfield trio in the engine room of the Leeds team and will hope to keep things ticking along in the middle of the park.

Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville will look to provide width and attacking flair to the Leeds forward line.

Georginio Rutter will be expected to lead the line and add some attacking impetus to an out-of-form Leeds team today against Norwich.

Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph are some of the attacking options Leeds have on the bench today at Carrow Road.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich

Meslier; Byram, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph