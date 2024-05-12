Millwall will try to agree personal terms with Japhet Tanganga after having an offer accepted by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Mirror.

Tanganga finished the season on loan at Millwall after joining the Championship side in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old impressed Millwall and the club are keen to make sure he stays put on a permanent basis.

They now have had a bid for Tanganga accepted by Spurs, but must still convince the defender to agree to personal terms.

Millwall are tipped to face competition for Tanganga and the defender may not want to rush into a decision on his future.

Cashing in on Tanganga will hand Ange Postecoglou extra firepower in the transfer market.

As a product of the club’s youth set-up, Tanganga’s departure will be classed as pure profit for Tottenham’s PSR calculations.

It remains to be seen if other clubs now come in for Tanganga or whether he agrees a move to Millwall before rivals for his signature can react.