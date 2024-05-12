Norwich City boss David Wagner has revealed he expects striker Josh Sargent to be fit the second leg of the Canaries’ playoff tie against Leeds United.

Wagner’s side played out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road with Leeds on Sunday in a game during which chances were at a premium for both teams.

There was a worry for Norwich though as Sargent was forced off in the final ten minutes with what looked like an injury.

The striker is a key man for Norwich and in a boost for the Canaries, Wagner thinks he will be fine for the Elland Road return.

“It’s the ankle. but I expect him to be fit for the second leg”, Wagner said in his pre-match press conference.

The Norwich boss insists he is prepared to take the draw as it means everything is to play for in the second leg, while he was pleased with his side’s approach.

“It was our aim to really go in their face. It worked quite well without many clear cut chances”, Wagner said.

“Half time nil nil, game on. Clean sheet and a draw is an improvement. We need the next step now.”

Norwich will hope that Leeds are nervy at Elland Road in the second leg with big expectations around the Whites winning promotion this season.