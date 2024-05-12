The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has ruled out a return to Ajax for his client in the next summer transfer window.

Van de Beek joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window but has hardly played for the German outfit.

Eintracht Frankfurt have an option to buy him for a fee of €10m but the Bundesliga club have decided against keeping him and the Dutchman will be returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

He has no future at Manchester United and there are suggestions that he could return to his former club Ajax in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Guido Albers, his agent, insisted that a return to Ajax is not an option Van de Beek is considering and claimed that he is trying to take the midfielder to a club in Italy, Spain or France where he will get the opportunity to play in his best position.

Albers said on ESPN Netherlands (via Voetbal International): “I sat with Donny. In any case, he will not return to Ajax.

“My preference is to look in Spain, France or Italy.

“If I can get him to Spain or Italy that would be fantastic.

“At a club where he can play as number 10 as he did at Ajax.”

Manchester United are keen to move Van de Beek on in the summer and will welcome offers for him.