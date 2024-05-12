Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy has admitted that Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is the best player he faced this season.

Morsy is now a Premier League player after helping Ipswich to grab an automatic promotion spot in the Championship, in the process pushing Leeds into the playoffs.

That was despite Leeds winning both their games against Ipswich, beating the Blues 4-3 at Portman Road and 4-0 at Elland Road.

And Morsy makes no bones about just who the best player he came up against in the Championship this season was.

Answering the question, Morsy wrote on X: “Summerville.”

If Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League this term they will be hopeful of being able to keep hold of Summerville.

The Dutch winger’s performances for Leeds in the Championship have alerted several Premier League sides and he would not be short of options if the Whites do open the door to selling.

Morsy may be hoping that he does not have to face Summerville in the Premier League next term.