Former Eredivisie boss Sjors Ultee has indicated that Liverpool’s reputation means Arne Slot should get more time to implement his vision.

Slot is set to be confirmed as the new manager for Liverpool following the exit of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The Dutch coach won the Eredivisie last season with Feyenoord and also managed to win the Dutch Cup in the ongoing campaign.

However, there are question marks around the 45-year-old due to his lack of experience outside the Netherlands and many feel he is still not proven enough at the top level.

But Ultee pointed out that Liverpool have a history of giving time to their managers and that should work in Slot’s favour.

The Dutch coach insisted that if the 45-year-old sticks to his principles then he should succeed as the Reds manager.

“I recently read that Liverpool have used the fewest number of coaches of all the top clubs in the world”, Ultee told Algemeen Dagblad.

“They are not a coach’s graveyard.

“Honing in on the way of playing is more difficult because there are few training moments. So, it will all have to be done in the preparation.

“That is a challenge.

“But he is not going to change his vision and that is why I have the feeling that he will succeed there.”

While Slot will be consulted, he is unlikely to have as much of a say on Liverpool’s transfer activity as Klopp.