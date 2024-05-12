RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder has claimed that he does not believe Arsenal and Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko wants to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leipzig signed the young forward from Red Bull Salzburg last summer and he has had a solid season in the Bundesliga.

He has scored 17 times in all competitions this season and he is a big target for clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United for the next summer transfer window.

His release clause for the upcoming window stands at €65m and he is also a target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

However, Schroder admitted that he does not feel Sesko is currently looking to move on from Leipzig.

He is of the opinion that the forward is enjoying life in Leipzig at the moment and is not looking for a change.

Schroder told Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers): “At the moment we don’t have the feeling that Sesko wants to leave.

“As things stand now, and this is a strong situation, right now we assume that he will stay with us.

“He feels right at home and enjoys it here.”

Sesko is still only 20 and Leipzig are hopeful that the striker will be keen to stay on at the club this summer.