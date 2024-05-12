Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer is closing in on a move to Scotland after St. Mirren tabled a bid for him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old defender spent the season on loan at Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon and is set for a permanent exit from Selhurst Park.

He is not part of Crystal Palace’s plans going forward and the club have been ready to move him on in the next transfer window.

And it has been claimed that a deal is close to getting worked out for Balmer to leave Crystal Palace in the summer.

St. Mirren are close to signing him after tabling a bid worth £75,000 for the Eagles centre-back ahead of the transfer window.

Crystal Palace are prepared to accept the offer and cut ties with Balmer, with the defender is set to move north of the border.

The deal is expected to go through once the transfer window opens in the summer and the centre-back will continue his career in Scotland.

Balmer did not make an appearance for Crystal Palace after joining the club in 2022 and is now set to move on from Selhurst Park.