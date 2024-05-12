Former Bundesliga boss Bo Svensson is firmly on Sunderland’s radar as the Black Cats look for their next manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland sacked Tony Mowbray mid-way through last season despite the Black Cats being well placed and then made a disastrous appointment in Michael Beale.

Beale lasted just 12 games at Sunderland before also being axed and the club finished the season with caretaker Mike Dodds as they slid a long way off playoff contention.

The Championship side have been running the rule over a host of possible new managers and are being drawn to Svensson as an option.

Svensson was praised for his work in the Bundesliga in charge of Mainz, a job he left early this season following a poor start to the campaign.

The Dane has now been shortlisted by Sunderland as an option.

Sunderland would have to match Svensson’s ambitions if they are to be able to convince him to move to the Stadium of Light.

They have though already changed course on backroom staff and are now ready to let a new boss bring in their own coaching team.